President Cyril Ramaphosa will reshuffle his Cabinet on Monday night.

In a statement issued on Monday evening‚ the Presidency confirmed that the much-anticipated and expected reshuffle would happen at 9.30pm.

Ramaphosa took over the presidency from Jacob Zuma on February 15‚ and he was expected to replace members of Zuma's executive with his own.

"President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce changes to the National Executive at 8.30pm tonight…in a statement to media at the Presidency‚ Union Buildings‚ Pretoria. Media are advised that there will be no Q&A session after the announcement‚" the statement read.