About 120 back-yard dwellers from Daveyton in Ekurhuleni arrived in 11 taxis to get Gauteng Premier David Makhura’s attention.

They staged a peaceful protest outside the legislature building‚ calling on the premier to immediately address corruption in the allocation of RDP houses.

The Activists for Service Delivery (ASD)‚ an organisation representing back-yard dwellers‚ said its members been waiting for years for the allocation RDP homes - despite having been approved by the province’s human settlements department.