Senzo Mchunu not heading to government.

Speculation that the ANC would bow to pressure from former KwaZulu-Natal premier Senzo Mchunu’s lobbyists to give him a senior government position has effectively been quashed by the organisation.

Addressing members of the media just before the start of a one-day ANC national executive (NEC) meeting in Irene, south of Pretoria, on Sunday‚ ANC secretary general Ace Magashule revealed that Mchunu had been appointed the head of organising in the party along with ANC NorthWest provincial secretary Dakota Legoete.