The Democratic Alliance says it is deeply disturbed by a reply to a parliamentary question which reveals that 57 South African Police Service (SAPS) members working at Family Violence‚ Child Protection and Sexual Offenses (FCS) units have criminal records themselves.

DA shadow minister of police Zakhele Mbhele said these members crimes included at least three cases of culpable homicide‚ seven of common assault‚ two of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm‚ and one instance of pointing a firearm.

Other crimes included driving under the influence‚ reckless or negligent driving‚ fraud‚ loss of firearms and defeating the ends of justice and theft.

“These are patently not the kind of people who should be working with children or the victims of domestic or sexual violence‚” Mbhele said.