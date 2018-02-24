The Save South Africa campaign has commended President Cyril Ramaphosa for “finally putting a stop to the shenanigans” around the leadership of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)‚ by withdrawing his predecessor’s appeal against a judgment that Shaun Abrahams should vacate his position as NPA head.

“In doing so‚ President Ramaphosa has left Abrahams to fight for his own future as National Director of Public Prosecutions – a battle he is‚ we sincerely hope‚ destined to lose‚” Save SA said in a statement.

It noted that the important news of Ramaphosa’s decision came on the same day that the NPA confirmed that Abrahams had received the recommendations of a team advising him on the potential prosecution of former president Jacob Zuma.

“It is clear that Abrahams cannot be left to make that decision – he is damaged goods – and that a competent NPA head must be appointed to ensure that‚ when it comes to Zuma and all the pending state capture trials‚ justice must be carried out without fear or favour. And swiftly.