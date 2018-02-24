South Africa made it into the top half of the least corrupt countries in Transparency International’s latest report released on Wednesday.

South Africa ranked 71 out of 180 countries.

The least corrupt country was New Zealand‚ followed by Scandinavian countries Denmark‚ Finland and Norway.

Sub-Saharan African countries dominated the bottom of the list. Somalia‚ at 180‚ was found to be the most corrupt county‚ with South Sudan ranking the second-most corrupt.

South Africa tied with Bulgaria and Asia Pacific island Vanuatu with a score of 43 points. High scores are best‚ with New Zealand getting 89 while Somalia received a lowly mark of nine.