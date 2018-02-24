Police use municipal by-laws “to unlawfully arrest and detain sex workers”‚ the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) said on Friday – and the organisation now wants officers to undergo sex work sensitivity training.

The commission said this finding comes after it concluded an investigation into complaints received from two sex workers who claimed that the South African Police Services (SAPS) constantly harassed them and violated their human rights. Details of the two cases were not provided.

“The CGE conducted an in-depth investigation‚ which included sourcing information from both parties to the complaint‚” said CGE spokesman Javu Baloyi.

“The findings of the investigation support the rationale behind the CGE’s formal position advocating for decriminalisation of sex work in South Africa. Specifically‚ that South African Police Services are utilising municipal by-laws to unlawfully arrest and detain sex workers.”