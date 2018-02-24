South Africa

DA Leader Maimane to launch national petition to oppose VAT increase

By Staff Writer - 24 February 2018 - 12:09
Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane to launch national petition opposing value-added tax (VAT increase. Image: TREVOR SAMSON.
VAT INCREASE - Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane to launch national petition opposing value-added tax (VAT increase. Image: TREVOR SAMSON.

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane will on Saturday launch a national petition in Soshanguve‚ Tshwane‚ opposing the increase in value-added tax (VAT).

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba announced during his budget speech in Parliament this week that VAT would be increased from 14% to 15% – the first change to the rate since 1993.

The DA said on Saturday that the increase in VAT‚ along with a huge increase in fuel levies‚ would cause an increase in food and transport costs for all South Africans.

“The ANC cannot make the poor pay for their looting of public money‚ and we will fight this increase in VAT on behalf of the poor and the unemployed‚” it said.

Maimane will be joined on Saturday by DA Gauteng provincial leader John Moodey and Mayor of Tshwane Solly Msimanga.

Gigaba increases VAT to 15%

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has announced a one-percentage point increase in Value Added Tax.
Business
3 days ago

Gigaba 'robbed Peter to pay Paul': Vavi‚ Maimane

The ANC is punishing the poor for its mistakes of the last nine years by increasing VAT.
Business
2 days ago

A ‘tough but hopeful’ budget‚ says ANC

The ANC on Wednesday welcomed the "tough but hopeful budget."
Business
2 days ago

This budget will 'strangle the taxpayer'

An increase in the fuel levy and a slide in state finance were among the concerns raised by experts on Finance Gigaba’s budget speech.
News
2 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

As it happened: Electing SA’s next president in Parliament
'Why the rush': Jacob Zuma’s brother speaks
X