Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane will on Saturday launch a national petition in Soshanguve‚ Tshwane‚ opposing the increase in value-added tax (VAT).

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba announced during his budget speech in Parliament this week that VAT would be increased from 14% to 15% – the first change to the rate since 1993.

The DA said on Saturday that the increase in VAT‚ along with a huge increase in fuel levies‚ would cause an increase in food and transport costs for all South Africans.

“The ANC cannot make the poor pay for their looting of public money‚ and we will fight this increase in VAT on behalf of the poor and the unemployed‚” it said.

Maimane will be joined on Saturday by DA Gauteng provincial leader John Moodey and Mayor of Tshwane Solly Msimanga.