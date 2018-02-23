The SA Bureau of Standards is investigating allegations that its processes were abused in order to approve the use of coal from Gupta-linked mines‚ a parliamentary committee has revealed.

Joanmariae Fubbs‚ chairperson of the portfolio committee on trade and industry‚ said the issue was first raised during the parliamentary inquiry into state capture at Eskom.

During hearings it emerged that the Tegeta mine contract was suspended after it was discovered that 50% of its coal was non-compliant. However‚ the suspension was lifted after tests conducted by the SABS.