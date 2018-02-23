The public protector has found Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown guilty of misleading Parliament and given President Cyril Ramaphosa 14 days to take action against her.

The finding was revealed by DA MP Natasha Mazzone on Thursday evening. Mazzone had approached the public protector's office about a reply Brown had given in response to a DA parliamentary question. Brown had denied that there had been an agreement between Eskom and Gupta-linked consultancy Trillian. However‚ reports later showed that either Trillian or a subsidiary company had invoiced Eskom for R266 million.

The Gupta family‚ who are closely linked to former president Jacob Zuma‚ have been embroiled in allegations that they used their political influence to score lucrative business deals.