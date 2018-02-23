The public protector has found Lynne Brown guilty of misleading Parliament‚ the Democratic Alliance said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been given 14 days to take action against Brown. The finding follows a complaint lodged by DA MP Natasha Mazzone.

Mazzone had approached the public protector's office about a reply Brown had given in response to a DA parliamentary question. Brown had denied that there had been an agreement between Eskom and Gupta-linked consultancy Trillian. However‚ reports later showed that either Trillian or a subsidiary company had invoiced Eskom for R266 million.

"The DA urges President Cyril Ramaphosa to act swiftly against the Minister and immediately fire her from his Cabinet‚" Mazzone said in a statement.

"If the President is truly committed to building a government that is beyond reproach‚ he must immediately remove anyone who is found guilty of unethical behaviour from his Cabinet."