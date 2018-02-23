South Africa

EFF stages protest at Ramaphosa's cattle farm

By Staff Reporter - 23 February 2018 - 06:46
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: Screen grab
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: Screen grab

A handful of Economic Freedom Fighters in Mpumalanga yesterday arrived at the Ntaba Nyoni Estate in Badplaas‚ one of President Cyril Ramaphosa's farms.

Sowetan reports the EFF members demanded the re-instatement of six workers who were fired in December‚ for allegedly stealing fertilisers. The workers denied the theft claim and alleged that they were expelled before they could defend themselves.

- Hear from the workers and the estate manager's rebuttal of their claims in today's Sowetan newspaper 

EFF questions IRR report on MP resignations

EFF have questioned a report that suggests 60% of the party’s MPs have left parliament since 2014.
News
2 days ago

Why EFF red berets will not be in parliament for Budget2018

"The EFF rejects Malusi Gigaba and will boycott the Budget Vote if it is him who will be presenting it."
News
2 days ago

EFF calls for probe into Joburg mayor

The EFF is calling for allegations of nepotism against mayor Herman Mashaba to be investigated "thoroughly".
News
22 hours ago

Put Zuma under house arrest now

Cyril Ramaphosa has been sworn in as president of South Africa amid reminders by the EFF and Cope that he brings baggage with him.
Opinion
3 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

As it happened: Electing SA’s next president in Parliament
'Why the rush': Jacob Zuma’s brother speaks
X