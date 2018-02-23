Koko‚ 49‚ said he wanted to prove to Eskom that they couldn't do as they pleased as they failed to follow labour practices when firing employees for misconduct.

This follows the state-owned entity attempting to fire Koko last month‚ based on a directive from newly elected President Cyril Ramaphosa without first giving him an opportunity to state his case. Moshoana said this move was unlawful.

"The actions of the respondent on January 25 2018 of intending to terminate the employment of the applicant in breach of his employment contract are unlawful and ought to be declared as such‚" Moshoana said.

Koko however resigned last week on the day of his new disciplinary hearing‚ citing strain on his family as the reason and stating that it was not an admission of guilt.

Contacted for comment‚ Koko said: "Three of my [former] employees at Eskom were dismissed without a hearing. They were called in and they were told‚ 'tomorrow you resign and you go because we have an instruction from government that says you must go'. That is unmitigated misuse of power by a democratically elected officials and I went to the labour court to stop the unmitigated abuse of power by public officials."