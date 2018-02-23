ANCYL turns against premier Supra Mahumapelo

The ANC Youth League has demanded North West premier Supra Mahumapelo account for money paid to the Gupta family by the health department in the province.

The youth league, which has always been loyal to Mahumapelo, called on the Hawks to investigate the premier's alleged involvement in maladministration and corrupt activities in the province. At the centre of the political storm is Mahumapelo's links with the Gupta family.

The premier's grip on power appears to be weakening following the election of President Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC leader in December.

In the build-up to the ANC national elective conference, the youth league and the ANC under the leadership of Mahumapelo supported Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's failed bid to be the party president.

ANCYL provincial secretary Sipho Dial said Mahumapelo must account for the "mess" in the health department.

He said Mahumapelo placed the department under administration more than two years ago. "If things are not going well, it is him who must account ... he must tell us why the Guptas paid for the HOD [head of department Andrew Thabo Lekalakala's] trip to India."

Dial said the province had been captured by the Guptas.

"The premier must be investigated. He is a possible link to the Guptas in the province."

The surprise move by the youth league comes after revelations that the health department paid Mediosa, a Gupta-linked company, R30-million in advance for a mobile clinic without going to tender last year. It also emerged this week that Lekalakala went on a junket to India, allegedly paid for by Mediosa.

The trip was allegedly authorised by the premier.

The premier's spokesman Brian Setswambung accused the league of political posturing. "Mahumapelo's stance on fighting greed, crime and corruption is well known," he said.

"He has on several occasions taken decisive action against corruption and fraud where it reared its ugly head."