Thusi said department staff‚ in liaison with officials from the home‚ moved the children to four other child care centres.

"We are now waiting for a court order‚ because when you move a child from where he or she is‚ you need a court order and this must happen within 24 hours so we are busy with this.”

She added that the staff had alerted parents to the fire and the fact that the children had been moved.

The children will receive counselling to deal with the trauma they experienced. More staff will be allocated to the homes the children were moved to in order to ensure there was sufficient compliance in terms of the ratio of care workers to children.

The MEC said the department was in the process of conducting health and safety audits at state funded and private facilities to ensure that all comply with health and safety regulations.

"We have seen some of the facilities burning‚ some of them are dilapidated and quite old. We decided as a department that we need to an audit of all our facilities - whether they are government or privately owned - as long as they are funded. But you find those there are those who are not funded and not registered‚ we will also assess them and make sure they meet the norms and standards. Some of them don't want to co-operate but we try to make sure they do‚ this one did co-operate and an assessment was done‚” said Thusi.

Tuesday night's fire follows a deadly blaze which claimed the lives of seven children and a 21-year-old at the Lakehaven Children's Home in July 2016. Ten other children and two child care workers managed to escape the blaze.