Overloading was an understatement for five alleged goat rustlers‚ who were caught with 24 stolen does and bucks crammed into a bakkie near Bulwer in the KZN Midlands on Wednesday.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said that cops on patrol in Kilmun in the early hours of Wednesday morning spotted a “suspicious-looking” bakkie. The five humans inside weren’t the only occupants.

“The members attempted to stop the said vehicle but the driver sped off. The police gave chase‚ the driver stopped the vehicle and three occupants fled the scene on foot.