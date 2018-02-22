Moerane asks cops to explain why political violence cases don’t go to court

Why do criminal cases get thrown out of court when there are witnesses and evidence?

That was the key question posed to senior police officials who were giving evidence on Tuesday and Wednesday before the commission on political killings in KwaZulu-Natal.

Commission chairman Advocate Marumo Moerane wanted to find out from the police why it was so difficult for them to crack cases‚ despite the presence of state witnesses and evidence like spent cartridges on the scene.

He also made reference to the case of the late Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa‚ who was shot and killed on October 26 2014 during a suspected botched robbery at the home of his girlfriend‚ pop singer Kelly Khumalo‚ in Vosloorus‚ Johannesburg.