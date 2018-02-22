Marikana families: This is how you can help us heal‚ Mr Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa should live up to his promise to play a role in atoning for the Marikana massacre‚ lawyers for 36 families of the dead said on Thursday.

The Socio Economic Rights Institute (SERI) was responding to a statement that Ramaphosa made in Parliament on Tuesday‚ when he said government needed to take responsibility for their sins.

Ramaphosa also vowed to compensate the families of 44 miners who died during clashes with police in Marikana.

Ramaphosa said he was determined to “play whatever role I can in the process of healing and atonement for what happened at Marikana”.