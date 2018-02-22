'Transitioning is about self-love'

Siphesihle is a young man from Kwazulu-Natal who is currently living and studying in Cape Town.

On the surface, he doesn't seem any different from any of his peers on campus.

Siphesihle, who prefers to go by his first name only, was born a girl.

In 2016, the 22-year-old made a decision to undergo transition surgery to the top part of his body.

"I always felt this constant discomfort with who I am and who I see in the mirror when I wake up every day," he said.

To raise funds for the procedure, he solicited donations through crowdfunding website GoGetFunding.

This helped him raise just under R30000. He also worked odd jobs to earn the rest of the money needed.

Research on prices led him to a hospital in Maseru, Lesotho.

Maseru Private Hospital charged R39000 for the breast tissue removal operation, Siphesihle said, as opposed to a South African private hospital which quoted R70000 for the same procedure.

The young UCT student has been sharing his journey on Twitter, even posting images of the results of each stage.

This began as a way to keep friends informed of his progress.