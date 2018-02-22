EFF calls for probe into Joburg mayor

The EFF, which is the DA's crucial voting partner in the City of Johannesburg, is calling for allegations of nepotism against mayor Herman Mashaba to be investigated "thoroughly".

"If it is found that he is involved in corruption he should face the music," EFF caucus leader Musa Novela said yesterday.

This comes after Sowetan reported on Monday that Mashaba had asked Akhter Alli Deshmukh - who works as a financial director for Lephatsi Financial Services, a company owned by Mashaba's wife - to do insourcing for the city for free.

This move was viewed as a clear conflict of interest.