EFF calls for probe into Joburg mayor
The EFF, which is the DA's crucial voting partner in the City of Johannesburg, is calling for allegations of nepotism against mayor Herman Mashaba to be investigated "thoroughly".
"If it is found that he is involved in corruption he should face the music," EFF caucus leader Musa Novela said yesterday.
This comes after Sowetan reported on Monday that Mashaba had asked Akhter Alli Deshmukh - who works as a financial director for Lephatsi Financial Services, a company owned by Mashaba's wife - to do insourcing for the city for free.
This move was viewed as a clear conflict of interest.
Yesterday, Mashaba announced that he has decided to subject himself to the council's ethics committee.
Mashaba said he had written to the speaker, Vasco da Gama, requesting that the
allegations against him be investigated.
ANC Johannesburg region spokesman Jolidee Matongo said there must be a probe into whether Mashaba contravened the Municipal Finance Management Act and supply chain management of the city.
Patriotic Alliance councillor Lloyd Philips said the allegations were very "serious".