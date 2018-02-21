A Bulgarian man executed with his wife in Cape Town’s southern suburbs was facing trial for cloning hundreds of bank cards.

Angelo Dimov was arrested in 2013 after cards cloned in Zambia were used to withdraw cash in Cape Town‚ the publication has established. He was facing fraud charges at the Bellville Commercial Crimes Court.

Dimov and his wife‚ cake artist Nessie Peeva‚ were murdered at their Bergvliet home on Monday‚ February 12.

In 2008‚ the Bulgarian and a Serbian‚ Dejan Kstic‚ were arrested on bank card fraud charges in the Western Cape town of Moorreesburg.

The men were allegedly connected to an international card fraud syndicate running their operation from the southern suburbs‚ where Dimov and his son were arrested with another Bulgarian and four South Africans in August 2013.

According to sources‚ the syndicate sourced and built sophisticated card-reading devices‚ known as “high techs”‚ which they placed over ATMs. These were often fitted alongside pinhole cameras which filmed customers inputting PIN codes.