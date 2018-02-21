South Africa

Mashaba refers himself to Joburg council ethics committee

By Staff Writer - 21 February 2018 - 06:48
Herman Mashaba. Photo: Arnold Pronto
Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has referred himself to the council’s ethics committee following allegations that he used his wife’s company to do business with the city.

Below is the full statement issued by Mashaba on Wednesday.

Following the allegations that featured against me in various media outlets on Monday 19 February 2018‚ I have taken the extraordinary measure of referring the matter to the Council of Johannesburg’s Ethics Committee.

Whilst I believe I have responded to the matter sufficiently‚ I have committed to run the City of Johannesburg whilst holding myself to the highest ethical standards. It is time that citizens believe in their political leadership‚ and this can only happen when we set the bar higher.

I have written to the Speaker of Council‚ Cllr Vasco Da Gama‚ requesting that the allegations contained in the Sowetan newspaper are investigated. I have attached a copy of this letter in the public interest.

I have declared my financial interests and those of my family. In the process of trying to bring dignity to our security personnel‚ through insourcing‚ I reached out to a security sector expert with the skills we needed to advise us. I did so with the full knowledge of the Mayoral Committee and coalition partners.

