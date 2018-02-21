The full bench of the high court in Johannesburg has ordered that two children born of a marriage between a Norwegian father and a South African mother be returned to Norway.

The couple met during the 2010 Soccer World Cup event that was hosted by South Africa.

They married in 2011 in Johannesburg‚ and two boys were born in Johannesburg in November 2011 and April 2014.

During 2013‚ the family relocated to Oslo but the family visited Johannesburg regularly.

They stayed in a house in Parktown North which the man had donated to his wife in terms of their ante-nuptial contract.

On March 15 2015‚ the family travelled to South Africa at the request of the woman. She wanted to visit her sick mother‚ who was undergoing a medical procedure.

The family would have returned to Oslo after the grandmother’s medical procedures. Return flight tickets for the four family members were purchased.

The father returned to Norway on March 18‚ but before he could travel out of the country‚ he was detained by the guards at a Gautrain station. This was for the sheriff to serve him with divorce summons.