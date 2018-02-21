As the minister of finance prepares to account to South African taxpayers how government plans to spend their money‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa wants his ministers and their deputies to do the same for their personal finances.

Ramaphosa has announced that members of his cabinet will be subjected to lifestyle audits to establish if they are not living beyond their income levels. He added during his reply to the debate on his state of the nation address on Tuesday‚ that the lifestyle audit would also be conducted on other public representatives‚ such as MPs.

His decision amounts to an implementation of one of the resolutions of the ANC 54th national conference adopted in December last year.

Ramaphosa said the lifestyle audits were part of his plan to tackle corruption in government - and also to deal with the thorny issue of state capture.

"It is time that we implement our resolution on the conduct and also all matters such as lifestyle audits of all the people who occupy positions of responsibility‚" said Ramaphosa to loud claps from MPs‚ including ministers.

However‚ the applause became subdued as soon as he mentioned members of the executive.

"If there's ever been anything that many South Africans would like to have sight of‚ it is the lifestyle audit of their public representative. That is something I believe we have to do. This will be done starting with the executive of the country."