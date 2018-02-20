Men braai‚ drink beer‚ make fire and abhor shopping malls. And they have to pay the TV licence because their wives aren’t capable.

This is the gist of an SABC TV Licence advert that was yanked off radio station 5FM after a complaint that it was sexist and played into harmful gender stereotypes.

“Luckily you now no longer have to subject the man in your life to the horrors of a shopping mall when TV licence payment time comes around‚” the advert states‚ adding that the new website enabled hubby to pay from wherever he is “while you get to follow the sound of those heels calling your name”.

“Seems fair‚ doesn’t it? The new TV licence website‚ quick‚ convenient‚ secure‚” it ends.

But this is nonsense‚ said Jesse Kaplan. She lodged a complaint with the Advertising Standards Authority of SA‚ saying women are able to work‚ make their own money and pay their own bills.

“[Kaplan] argued that the commercial makes reference to men hating malls‚ but now the men can stay at home and can pay while a woman just goes shopping for pretty shoes. Because clearly she has nothing else to do and he's the bread winner and makes all the important decisions and payments in life‚” the ASA said of the somewhat sarcastic nature of the complaint.