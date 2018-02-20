ConCourt to hear case on Abrahams's job

However, it is unclear whether the Presidency will persist with its application since the change of presidents. Ramaphosa, as deputy president, filed a notice with the Constitutional Court to abide by the court order.

The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac), which lodged confirmation proceedings, said it had not received any withdrawals from the Presidency.

"We filed our heads of argument on Friday, as per the court's directions.

"The matter is set to be heard next week," said Casac executive secretary Lawson Naidoo.

Mxolisi Nxasana, the former NDPP who was also ordered by the court in December to return the R17-million golden handshake when he resigned, is also appealing the court order.

The DA said if the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) was committed to finally charging and prosecuting Zuma, it must abandon the appeal against the high court decision.

"As Mr Zuma is no longer president, the DA believes that both appeals are now moot and that President Cyril Ramaphosa must show leadership and appoint a new NDPP. This is the only way to restore public confidence in the NPA and to lend integrity to the process to charge Zuma," DA federal council chairman James Selfe said. - TimesLIVE