Care to join the president for a walk?

Several have been brave enough to interrupt the president's workout for a selfie or two.

Now‚ Ramaphosa is inviting even more people to join him on his morning walks.

A poster issued by the ANC in the Western Cape titled the "President promotes a healthy lifestyle" calls on locals to strap on their sneakers and join Ramaphosa at 5.30am on Tuesday morning.

This time‚ he is hitting the trail from the Gugulethu Sports Complex to the Athlone Stadium - a 5.5km trail.

Ramaphosa is seemingly fond of his early morning beach walks.

Last month‚ he was spotted walking along a beach in East London.

Back then‚ it was not Ramaphosa's quest to stay in shape that caught the spotlight but it was his red and white Ronald McDonald socks.