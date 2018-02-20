South Africa

Care to join the president for a walk?

By Naledi Shange - 20 February 2018 - 07:26
Newly elected President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

Would we be correct in saying South Africa's new president Cyril Ramaphosa could be a fitness freak?

He may be dealing with serious matters‚ like the state of the nation address or the looming budget speech but Cyril Ramaphosa is consistent in his morning walks.

Those who jog or walk along Cape Town's Sea Point Promenade have in the last few days been lucky enough to be joined on their trail by Ramaphosa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa took on a 5km walk from Gugulethu to Athlone on February 20 2018.

The trail has in the last few days attracted more joggers hoping to bump into the president and his entourage.

Several have been brave enough to interrupt the president's workout for a selfie or two.

Now‚ Ramaphosa is inviting even more people to join him on his morning walks.

A poster issued by the ANC in the Western Cape titled the "President promotes a healthy lifestyle" calls on locals to strap on their sneakers and join Ramaphosa at 5.30am on Tuesday morning.

This time‚ he is hitting the trail from the Gugulethu Sports Complex to the Athlone Stadium - a 5.5km trail.

Ramaphosa is seemingly fond of his early morning beach walks.

Last month‚ he was spotted walking along a beach in East London.

Back then‚ it was not Ramaphosa's quest to stay in shape that caught the spotlight but it was his red and white Ronald McDonald socks.

