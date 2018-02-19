Former president Jacob Zuma has not briefed his staff members with regard to where their future lies‚ at least for those who were not employed permanently.

A senior staff member close to the former president said Zuma has not had a formal briefing with his staff since tendering his resignation.

"We haven't been formally briefed by the president. He's not going to leave [Mahlamba Ndlopfu] immediately‚ he's still going to be here to finalise his departure. We as members of the ANC‚ no matter which camp you're associated with … there can be favouritism and they may remind you that‚ 'You're just a civil servant‚'" said a source.

"These developments at the Union Buildings are tricky. DD [ANC deputy president David Mabuza] is coming and he's a premier [of Mpumalanga]. I can tell you that he's going to bring his own staff component. The DP [Cyril Ramaphosa] has his own staff component as it is‚ besides the communicators‚ so he won't leave them behind‚ he'll take them with to his office‚" the source said.

He said that those staff members appointed permanently under Zuma's administration‚ could create problems for Ramaphosa‚ so they would have to make way for the newly elected president's permanent staff members.

The source‚ who did not want to be named for fear of victimisation‚ said this was the "transition" period that Zuma had been talking about.

Zuma had asked the ANC national executive committee for three to six months to say his goodbyes‚ but that request was rejected by the NEC – the party's highest decision-making body between conferences.