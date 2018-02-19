Zulu revolt is unlikely‚ say analysts

Political analysts have rejected speculation that there could be a revolt from some quarters of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal following Jacob Zuma’s recall and the non-representation of the province in the Top Six of the governing party.

There were speculations of a possible revolt from the Zulus in KwaZulu-Natal if Zuma was forced to resign as this is the province were he had enjoyed a lot of support. The speculation was also based on the fact that the province failed to secure a representative in the ANC's Top Six leadership during the December Nasrec conference.

But Mzoxolo Mpolase said on Monday that it would be a bad move for the province to revolt.

“Whether you are in KwaZulu-Natal‚ Eastern Cape or Western Cape‚ there is a sense that you were hard done by aspects of the Zuma administration. His dismissal cannot be solely attributed to him being Zulu. His treatment cannot be attributed solely to him being Zulu… If KZN wants to use that argument‚ I think it is a bit out of step and won't find that much support within the ANC‚” said Mpolase.