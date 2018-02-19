EC ANC leader Mabuyane sworn in to provincial legislature

ANC Eastern Cape provincial chairman Oscar Mabuyane and his deputy Mlungisi Mvoko are the newest members of the provincial legislature in Bhisho following their swearing-in on Monday morning.

Mabuyane said they were ready to bring energy to the ANC caucus and the legislature “to transform the lives of our people”.

He however refused to be drawn into speculation that the move was in preparation of a cabinet reshuffle in the provincial government ahead of the state of the province address on Friday.