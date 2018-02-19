Downsize looms for SA's bloated administration

South Africa’s bloated cabinet and government departments are due for a makeover under the watch of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa hinted in his state of the nation address that excess fat would be trimmed to ensure the efficient use of public funds.

“It is critical that the structure and size of the state is optimally suited to meet the needs of the people and ensure the most efficient allocation of public resources. We will therefore initiate a process to review the configuration‚ number and size of national government departments‚" he said.

Speculation is rife over which cabinet positions will be affected and how departments could be merged to achieve this.