President Cyril Ramaphosa has in one speech managed to bring back dignity‚ hope and clarity to South Africa‚ says civic action organisation Outa.

Outa COO Ben Theron said the organisation welcomed Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address as the desperately needed start of a new direction.

“OUTA is looking forward to being a partner on this journey towards respect for the rule of law‚ Parliament and other institutions. President Ramaphosa’s speech displays deep knowledge of the problems facing South Africa and his willing to address these head on‚” said Theron.

“However‚ we will not hesitate to fight wrongdoing.”