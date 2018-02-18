Business Leadership South Africa says it welcomes the positive sentiment and message of the inaugural state of the nation address (Sona) by President Cyril Ramaphosa‚ especially the determination to eradicate state capture‚ corruption and restore investor confidence and rule of law.

BLSA said it had renewed its pledge to partner with government and other social partners in realising the bold‚ but achievable‚ goals articulated in Sona.

Bonang Mohale‚ the CEO of BLSA‚ said: “We are very encouraged by what the President has said‚ and we believe most of what is contained in this speech is achievable with political will and resolve which we believe Mr Ramaphosa brings to the high office. He now needs to assemble an equally competent and capable team‚ including a deputy with an unimpeachable integrity‚ to assist him in delivering on these commitments.”