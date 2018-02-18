A 42-year-old Seychelles national was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport last week after being found with drugs strapped to their thighs‚ police have revealed.

It said the discovery was made during an intelligence-driven operation conducted by an integrated multidisciplinary team last Wednesday morning.

“In a joint operation‚ the Reshebile security company and members of the SAPS followed up information they had received. It is alleged that at 11.45am on February 14 2018‚ SAPS officials received a complaint from a Reshebile security officer about a passenger‚ a Seychelles national‚ who was about to board a flight.