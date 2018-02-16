The winds of change set to blow cabinet

South Africa's newly elected president Cyril Ramaphosa has given a clear indication that he is going to make changes in the cabinet.

Addressing parliament after being elected the country's president yesterday, Ramaphosa admitted that there was a lot of work that needed to be done for the people of South Africa, and that he would need a great team to work with.

"We should choose a great team [to work with] ... that's what our people

deserve, to have a team that will work in their interests.

"Yes, and also that all of us should be able to work and lead our people with great courage," he said.

This is the strongest signal yet that Ramaphosa is ready to make changes to his cabinet as some of the ministers are implicated in corruption.

An insider in the Ramaphosa camp confirmed the impending changes, saying ministers like Bathabile Dlamini and Mosebenzi Zwane would get the chop.

Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation properly tonight when he delivers the State of the Nation Address.

The National Assembly elected Ramaphosa to be the new head of state and government unopposed, as opposition parties chose not to nominate any other candidate.

Ramaphosa was nominated to be president by ANC MP Patrick Maesela.

His nomination was seconded by long-serving senior ANC MP Joan Fubbs, who is also the chairwoman of the portfolio committee on trade and industry.