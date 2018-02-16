Ramaphosa's sister overjoyed following her brother's election as president

Cyril Ramaphosa's sister Ivy Ramaphosa was overjoyed following her brother's election as the president yesterday.

"I'm feeling very happy and I wish him good luck. He is an honest person and I trust him a lot that he will take care of every person in this country because he is always calm and he loves people," she said.

Sowetan spoke to Ivy at the Ramaphosa family house in Chiawelo, Soweto, where the first citizen and his two siblings were raised.

She said family members were planning to pop in when they came back from work to celebrate the achievement.

Dressed in a pink, peach and light-brown floral dress with white slippers, Ivy paced up and down the house when parliamentarians from opposition parties stood up to speak.

She was disturbed by the EFF when they questioned the voting in of the president.

"Even if Jesus would become president, they would reject him. They like to make a noise with their red overalls as if they are working in a kitchen," she said.

When Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng began reading the rules relating to the election, Ivy sat motionless, her eyes glued to the screen.

She stood up and went to her bedroom as soon as Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota got to his feet to oppose the nomination.

"Eish Lekota, maan!" she exclaimed.

She came back to the lounge when her brother delivered his acceptance speech, with her eyes glued on the TV screen.

"I would also like to thank all the churches for praying for him to become president."