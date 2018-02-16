South Africa

Ramaphosa to appoint a presidential economic advisory council

By Linda Ensor - 16 February 2018 - 20:49
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: ESA ALEXANDER
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: ESA ALEXANDER

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in his state of the nation address on Friday that he will be appointing a presidential economic advisory council.

The aim of the council would be to ensure greater coherence and consistency in the implementation of economic policy and to ensure that government is better equipped to respond to changing economic circumstances.

Ramaphosa said he would draw members of the council from labour‚ business‚ civil society and academia.

Congratulations but also words of caution for Ramaphosa from opposition parties

Leader of the official opposition Mmusi Maimane congratulated Ramaphosa but noted that the DA would raise concerns if he did not deliver to the ...
News
1 day ago

Ramaphosa carries the hopes of a nation

Plea to give new president time to rebuild economy
News
14 hours ago

Ramaphosa Sona - why it won't be a circus

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s first State of the Nation Address (Sona) will be different to the last turbulent one delivered by Jacob Zuma.
News
10 hours ago

Yes‚ I do want to thank Zuma‚ says Ramaphosa amid boos

“Yes‚ I do wish to thank former president Jacob Zuma."
News
1 hour ago

Wait another day - Ramaphosa tells SA

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa believes the future of President Jacob Zuma will be resolved at the ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting ...
News
5 days ago

The winds of change set to blow cabinet

South Africa's newly elected president Cyril Ramaphosa has given a clear indication that he is going to make changes in the cabinet.
News
10 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

As it happened: Electing SA’s next president in Parliament
'Why the rush': Jacob Zuma’s brother speaks
X