Ramaphosa carries the hopes of a nation

Plea to give new president time to rebuild economy

South Africans should give new president Cyril Ramaphosa time and cooperation to rebuild the fragile economy.

This is the plea from James Motlatsi who worked closely with Ramaphosa at the National Union of Mineworkers.

Motlatsi yesterday said that, unlike former president Jacob Zuma, Ramaphosa would always put the country first. Zuma was previously criticised for saying the ANC comes first.

"Cyril always says what comes first is the country, the people and the development of South Africa," Motlatsi said.

Ramaphosa is seen by the majority of South Africans as a man who could turn the ANC and the country's fortunes around. However, the EFF and the DA said he has been part of the rot that has been happening in the country. They have accused Ramaphosa and other ANC leaders of protecting Zuma.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said: "Let's never forget that every sign of Zuma's future corruption was there for all to see before he was elected. Now the country looks to Cyril Ramaphosa to save us from a man that he and the ANC protected and supported. We must never allow this to happen again."