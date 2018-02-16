“We cannot level the playing field until people can read and read with understanding‚” Brown said.

“You can’t get off first base without literacy and it just locks you into a world of ignorance and manual labour.”

Almost four in five Grade 4 pupils fall below the lowest internationally recognised level of reading literacy‚ according to the 2016 Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (Pirls) released in December last year. South Africa came last out of the 50 countries where the study was conducted.

Brown was previously a human rights activist and worked for rights group Black Sash. She was ready to return to teaching when her third child was about to start school.

“Before that my kids just stood there in protest with me. I had written books‚ written policy documents and breastfeeding along the side. They were just part of the struggle‚ all of the time‚ with me.”

Brown remains motivated by feeding off her peers and the learners.

“I feel if you want to be part of the solution‚ there is no sense of despondency. I think it is when people are doing nothing and sit and look at the big issue‚ and of kind of think‚ ‘It’s like a tidal wave.’ If you’re hacking away you have a sense of hope‚ because you can see‚ in your sphere of interests‚ you can see results‚” said Brown.

“I can’t take on all the problems of our country‚ but I can make a difference in a small way.”