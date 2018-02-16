South Africa

Former First Lady MaKhumulo just wants her hubby back home in Nkandla

By Bongani Mthethwa - 16 February 2018 - 06:48
Former President Jacob Zuma with Sizakele Khumalo-Zuma (MaKhumalo).
Former President Jacob Zuma with Sizakele Khumalo-Zuma (MaKhumalo).

Former First Lady Sizakela MaKhumalo Zuma wants her husband back home in Nkandla after his resignation as state president.

This was revealed by a member of the Zuma family who spoke to MaKhumalo on Thursday after Zuma's resignation on Wednesday night. The family member said Zuma's first wife said she had seen his removal coming and she had accepted it.

But the family member said they were not happy at the manner in which Zuma was removed.

“It did not show maturity on the part of the ANC. He had done a lot for people's lives and the area.”

For the full story‚ visit Times Select

Impeach Zuma, deny him ex-presidents' privileges

For them it is ANC first, and South Africa is way down the tot
Opinion
1 day ago

Thabo Mbeki Foundation welcomes Zuma’s ‘long overdue’ recall

The Thabo Mbeki Foundation has welcomed what it calls the “long overdue” recall of President Jacob Zuma‚ saying it will provide the possibility for ...
News
2 days ago

Jacob Zuma has resigned

President Jacob Zuma resigned as leader of South Africa on Wednesday evening during a televised address to the nation.
News
1 day ago

I'm being victimised, says Zuma

Jacob Zuma told the leadership of ANC that he felt victimised by the decision to recall him.
News
1 day ago

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma tells ANC it's time for Zuma to go

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma put the final nail in President Jacob Zuma's political coffin.
News
2 days ago

Trending

Latest Videos

As it happened: Electing SA’s next president in Parliament
'Why the rush': Jacob Zuma’s brother speaks
X