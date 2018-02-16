President Cyril Ramaphosa placed the recovery of the battered economy at the centre of his maiden state of the nation address.

Delivering his first SONA to a joint sitting of Parliament on Friday night‚ Ramaphosa said the country was entering "a new era" in which government would make drastic changes in its affairs.

Ramaphosa said government would urgently overhaul the appointments of oversight boards of state-owned enterprises‚ which up to now have been plagued by allegations of corruption‚ financial mismanagement and maladministration.

State-owned firms such as Eskom‚ SAA‚ Denel and Transnet‚ have recently been making headlines for all the wrong reasons to the extent that the power utility and the national carrier are teetering on the brink of bankruptcy.

Ramophosa‚ who on Thursday took over from former president Jacob Zuma following his resignation on Wednesday‚ said non-executive directors would no longer be allowed to take part in procurement of SOEs.

This is seen as a response to revelations that board members of parastatals such as Eskom had irregularly influenced the awarding of multi-million rand contracts to politically connected business people.