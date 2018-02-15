Jacob Zuma's brother Joseph has come out with guns blazing over the way the President of the Republic was ousted by the ANC.

Joseph‚ 77‚ said there was "no justice" in the way his brother was removed.

The publication caught up with Joseph outside Zuma's homestead in KwaNxamalala in Nkandla‚ where a group of supporters had gathered to voice their displeasure at Zuma's removal.

The supporters‚ dressed in T-shirts bearing Zuma's face‚ danced on the roadside as they sang: "Zuma we love you so much."

Joseph said the family was very unhappy about the way his brother was removed. "This does not show justice. I don't think they should have allowed him to be removed like this. We are not happy because his term was about to come to an end and if they were patient with each other they should have waited until he finished his term‚" he said.