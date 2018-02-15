It is understood that Atul‚ one of three controversial brothers‚ evaded them during Wednesday morning's raids. Instead‚ as the Hawks swooped on the Guptas’ Saxonwold‚ Johannesburg‚ compound on Wednesday morning seeking high-profile suspects‚ they found instead a “warm bed” — a sign that someone had awoken and fled.

For the full story‚ visit Times Select.