I will do my best not to disappoint‚ Ramaphosa tells SA in first presidential address

“South Africa must come first in everything that we all do”.

These were the words of newly-elected president Cyril Ramaphosa in response well wishes and advice by leaders of political parties after his election as head of state on Thursday.

Ramaphosa addressed the National Assembly for the first time as president‚ first thanking members for electing him.

“I truly feel humbled given this privilege to serve our people‚” he said.

Ramaphosa told the opposition that he would want to work with all political parties and will begin a series of engagements with them.