South Africa

Gupta nephew among five arrested following Hawks raids

By Graeme Hosken - 15 February 2018 - 07:07
Hawks raid the Guptas' home in Saxonwold, Johannesburg.
Hawks raid the Guptas' home in Saxonwold, Johannesburg.
Image: Amanda Moore

At least three close Gupta associates‚ including the nephew of controversial brothers Atul‚ Ajay and Rajesh Gupta‚ are to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Thursday on charges of money laundering‚ corruption and theft of state money.

The three - who include Gupta lieutenants Ashu Chawla and Ronica Ragovan‚ and nephew Varun Gupta - were among five people arrested in raids by the Hawks early on Wednesday morning.

At least another two suspects are to hand themselves over at court tomorrow.

The raids were carried out on the Gupta family’s Saxonwold compound‚ homes in Bedfordview and Houghton‚ as well as at the Sahara Computer head office in Midrand‚ Johannesburg. Simultaneous raids were also carried out at Free State provincial government offices.

'We are not playing around,' say Hawks as they raid Gupta home‚ businesses

The Hawks on Wednesday morning raided the Gupta compound in Saxonwold as part of its investigation into state capture.
News
1 day ago

Sources close to the suspects’ legal teams confirmed that those on the State’s list of suspects included Ragavam‚ Varun Gupta and Chwala.

The source said the charges being levelled against the suspects included money laundering and theft of state money. But he rubbished the charges.

“These charges are flimsy at best and are actually a joke‚” the source said. “The team of lawyers representing the accused are confident bail will be granted given that the State has nothing.”

However‚ Hawks spokesman Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said they were confident of their case.

He said five people had been arrested on charges of money laundering and corruption.

READ MORE:

Guptas plan to strike deal with Hawks - will Duduzane Zuma do the same?

The embattled Gupta family is hoping to strike a deal with the Hawks this morning.
News
1 day ago

Hawks arrest two more people in connection with Vrede dairy farm project

Five people have been arrested in connection with the investigations into the controversial Vrede dairy farm project.
News
21 hours ago

'It feels like real change is happening' - Saxonwold resident on Gupta raid by Hawks

A neighbour is ecstatic at witnessing the Hawks raid on the Guptas' home on Wednesday.
News
1 day ago

Inside the Gupta home – officers describe the Hawks raid

Officers have described what it is like inside the luxurious Gupta home.
News
1 day ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Rewind: A look back at JZ's time as the president of South Africa
Zuma resigns on live TV
X