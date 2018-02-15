Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille might soon have to defend her DA membership after she survived a vote of no-confidence by a whisker on Thursday.

The party’s Western Cape leader‚ Bonginkosi Madikizela‚ said shortly after the council sitting: “The only option now‚ seeing that she does no longer want to be a member of the party‚ is to look at whether she is fit to be a member of the party.”

Madikizela said the DA would also continue with its internal disciplinary process against De Lille.

“It must be understood that this was one of the approaches that we are following as a party. I am sure you are aware that the serious allegations against the mayor are now with our federal legal commission‚” said Madikizela. “We continue with that particular process.”

Only 109 councillors voted in favour of the motion at a special council meeting on Thursday‚ even though the DA has 154 of the 231 council seats. Votes against totalled 110. Earlier‚ De Lille walked out of the meeting when speaker Dirk Smit refused to allow a secret ballot. De Lille said Smit’s decision was unlawful and she would take it on legal review.