Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille survived a motion of no-confidence by one vote on Thursday.

Only 109 councillors voted in favour of the motion at a special council meeting on Thursday‚ even though the DA has 154 of the 231 council seats. Votes against totalled 110.

Earlier‚ De Lille walked out of the council meeting when speaker Dirk Smit refused to allow a secret ballot.

The mayor said Smit’s decision was unlawful and said she would take it on legal review. “I will not be part of this unlawful [exercise]‚ I am leaving. I am going to court now‚” she said.

On Wednesday‚ in the High Court in Cape Town‚ Judge Robert Henney ruled that Smit must use his discretion to ensure that councillors could vote with their conscience.