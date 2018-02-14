The Hawks on Wednesday morning raided the Gupta compound in Saxonwold, Johannesburg, as part of the special unit's investigation into state capture.

Officials blocked off the road in the elite suburb‚ eyewitnesses reported. A SowetanLIVE journalist confirmed this and a team was on its way there.

Hawks spokesman Hangwani Mulaudzi said the raids were part of the larger investigation into state capture.

“We are not playing around. We take this investigation very seriously‚” Mulaudzi said.

“We will be releasing a statement soon about these and other raids that we are conducting.”

Hawks sources said the raids were part of a large, multi-agency law enforcement operation.

“Officers are going to out to secure certain items‚ documents‚ electronics. Anything that is seen as evidence for this investigation will be seized‚” a source said.

It is understood the operation was also targeting Midrand‚ where the Guptas' Sahara Computers is situated. The family has offices elsewhere in the country too.