South Africa

Three arrested in Gupta raids

By Naledi Shange - 14 February 2018 - 10:30
Hawks raided the Gupta compound in Saxonwold, Johannesburg on February 14 2018.
Hawks raided the Gupta compound in Saxonwold, Johannesburg on February 14 2018.

The Hawks have confirmed that three people have been arrested following operations at the Gupta family's Saxonwold residence in Johannesburg.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi would not immediately reveal the names of those arrested.

"Let's just say that it includes charges of fraud‚" he said.

It is believed that prior to raiding the Gupta residence‚ officers had raided a Bedfordview residence‚ believed to be that of a former MD of Sahara Systems.

Mulaudzi refused to comment on whether the two incidents were linked.

A statement from the Hawks said: “The Hawks’ Serious Corruption Crime Unit is currently conducting on-going operations at various addresses in Gauteng‚ including a residential premises in Saxonwold near Johannesburg.

“The operation is in respect of the Vrede Farm investigations. So far three people have been arrested and two other suspects are expected to hand themselves over to the Hawks. Operations are still ongoing and further details will be made available at a later stage.”

Hawks raided the Gupta compound in Saxonwold, Johannesburg on Wednesday February 14 2018.

READ MORE:

'We are not playing around,' say Hawks as they raid Gupta home‚ businesses

The Hawks on Wednesday morning raided the Gupta compound in Saxonwold as part of its investigation into state capture.
News
7 hours ago

Gupta lawyer says his clients are not arrested

Ahmed Gani‚ the embattled Gupta brothers' lawyer‚ says his clients have not been arrested.
News
5 hours ago

Hawks at Gupta home

The Hawks are at the Gupta compound in Saxonwold on Wednesday morning.
News
7 hours ago

Inside the Gupta home – officers describe the Hawks raid

Officers have described what it is like inside the luxurious Gupta home.
News
6 hours ago

'It feels like real change is happening' - Saxonwold resident on Gupta raid by Hawks

A neighbour is ecstatic at witnessing the Hawks raid on the Guptas' home on Wednesday.
News
6 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Hawks raid Guptas' Saxonwold home
ZEXIT: A recap of the past 24 hours
X