South Africa

JMPD officer dead after being shot in the head

By NALEDI SHANGE - 14 February 2018 - 09:32
JMPD vehicle
JMPD vehicle

The traffic officer who was shot in the head as he tried to stop an alleged hijacking has died‚ City officials said on Wednesday.

“At about 3am this morning Officer D.A. Ratshikhopha passed away at Milpark Hospital. Officer Ratshikhopha was shot by hijackers at Booysens on the 13th of February 2018 @ 04H45‚” said MMC for Public Safety in the City of Johannesburg Michael Sun.

“Thank u for all the prayers and messages of support. May his soul rest in peace‚” he tweeted.

The 47-year-old officer was wounded on Tuesday he tried to intervene when a mini bus taxi was being hijacked in Booysens‚ said JMPD chief of police David Tembe.

"The suspects shot at the officer about five times and one bullet hit the side of his head‚ no arrests have been made as yet. I strongly condemn the shooting and every effort will made to apprehend the suspects‚" Tembe said at the time.

The JMPD and the City had announced that a R100‚000 reward was on the table for anyone who would assist with information that would lead to the suspect’s arrest.

No arrests had been made by Wednesday morning.

JMPD officer shot in the head during hijacking

A Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer is in hospital after being shot in the head by hijackers.
News
1 day ago

Two arrested for trapping Limpopo youths with cop job con

“It is alleged that the two suspects took advantage of the 1‚500 JMPD officers’ recruitment process."
News
1 day ago

Driver who ploughed into JMPD officers says he was on medication and had consumed alcohol

The suspected drunk driver who ploughed into two Johannesburg Metro Police officers at a roadblock says he had been on medication and had taken ...
News
5 days ago

Driver implicated in fatal JMPD roadblock crash still behind bars

The man alleged to have killed two traffic officers after he ploughed into a roadblock is still behind bars.
News
10 days ago

Emotional scenes as colleagues and relatives visit site where two JMPD cops killed

It was an emotional sight as two Johannesburg Metro Police officers collapsed from grief on Thursday.
News
12 days ago

Traffic cop killed at roadblock had urged colleagues to pray for an end to deadly crashes

One of the traffic officers who died near Sandton after being crushed by an alleged drunk motorist had called on colleagues to pray for an end to the ...
News
12 days ago

Trending

Latest Videos

ZEXIT: A recap of the past 24 hours
The problem is not Zuma, it's the whole ANC': Malema
X