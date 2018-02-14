The traffic officer who was shot in the head as he tried to stop an alleged hijacking has died‚ City officials said on Wednesday.

“At about 3am this morning Officer D.A. Ratshikhopha passed away at Milpark Hospital. Officer Ratshikhopha was shot by hijackers at Booysens on the 13th of February 2018 @ 04H45‚” said MMC for Public Safety in the City of Johannesburg Michael Sun.

“Thank u for all the prayers and messages of support. May his soul rest in peace‚” he tweeted.

The 47-year-old officer was wounded on Tuesday he tried to intervene when a mini bus taxi was being hijacked in Booysens‚ said JMPD chief of police David Tembe.

"The suspects shot at the officer about five times and one bullet hit the side of his head‚ no arrests have been made as yet. I strongly condemn the shooting and every effort will made to apprehend the suspects‚" Tembe said at the time.

The JMPD and the City had announced that a R100‚000 reward was on the table for anyone who would assist with information that would lead to the suspect’s arrest.

No arrests had been made by Wednesday morning.